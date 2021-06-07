Your Ultimate Keeping Up With the Kardashians Gift Guide, Bible!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is sadly coming to an end. The family has come so far since the days of arguing about Kim Kardashian's Bentley and perfume deals. We've seen the whole krew become celebrities, parents, and entrepreneurs, cementing their place in pop culture history just by being themselves. Who could ever forget Kourtney Kardashian's reminder that "people are dying" when Kim lost her earring in the ocean? Kris Jenner telling Kim "Would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail!" was effortlessly iconic. And, let's face it, "You're doing amazing, sweetie" is a phrase that will live on forever.
Thankfully, we have 20 seasons of episode to re-watch Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kris, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner's most pivotal moments, but there are other ways to celebrate the most famous reality TV family. Bible, we've put together the ultimate Keeping Up With the Kardashians gift guide, complete with nods to all of your favorite moments on the show and products from the businesses we saw them build.
You're Doing Amazing Sweetie Greeting Card
Some people like to keep blank cards on hand, but why not take the Kris Jenner route by having a stack of these "you're doing amazing sweetie" cards instead? Who wouldn't want to get a card with words of encouragement from you and the one and only Kris Jenner? And the more you buy, the more you save. If you get 3+ cards, they cost $2.38 each, 10+ cards cost $2.09 each, and 50+ cards cost $1.94 each.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Coloring Book
Relive all of your favorite Keeping Up with the Kardashians moments with this beautiful coloring book. It has 24 images including some Kim crying faces, Kourtney putting on makeup before giving birth, and Kim taking selfies while Khloe was en route to jail.
Kardashain Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches- Set of 5
Turn every sip into a Kardashian-themed gathering with these heavy-duty drink pouches. They come with straws and they're decorated with some of the family's go-to catchphrases. There are even options to customize the font and color.
Working is Just Not My Priority - Kardashian Coaster
When Kim questioned Kourtney's work ethic, she tearfully said "working is just not my top priority." Some fans can relate to that sentiment while others wish they could have the same priorities. Regardless, this quote-adorned coaster is the perfect addition to your home.
'If I were a Kardashian I wouldn't have to deal with this' Mug
It's hard not to watch the show and wonder how much better life would be as a Kardashian family member. But, then again, they do have some unique problems to deal with. Nevertheless, this "If I were a Kardashian I wouldn't have to deal with this" mug is a sentiment that many fans can relate to.
'Don’t be f*ck*ing rude' (T-Shirt)- Kardashian fan art
Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe arguing over Kim's Bentley was the golden era of the show. Kim swinging her purse around telling her siblings "don't be f--king rude" was a truly legendary moment. Joe and Nick Jonas even recreated the famous scene. Leave the purse swinging to Kim and play homage to that Kardashian family spat with this t-shirt instead. It comes in multiple colors, by the way!
'Kim There’s People That are Dying' Zipper Pouch
Who could ever forget Kim crying in Bora Bora when she lost her diamond earring in the ocean? Instead of comforting her sister, Kourtney reminded her, "Kim, there's people that are dying." Truly iconic. And, yeah, that meme will live on forever and the episode is a classic, but you can go even further to commemorate the moment with this pouch. It has the memorable quote written in a cute pink font and it's extremely useful, perfect for storing cosmetics, pens, or other small essentials. There are even 3 different sizes to choose from.
Crying Kim Kardashian Car Air Freshener
Choose your favorite scent for this Kim crying car air freshener. You'll be treated to a comforting fragrance and a laugh every time you drive.
Kardashian Wrapping Paper
Give your loved ones a Kardashian-influenced gift wrapped in Kardashian wrapping paper. It just doesn't get more thematic than that!
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Guess Who Game Printable Template
If you love playing Guess Who? then you need to put a Kardashian family twist on the classic game. This template has photos of the family members and their closest friends, which will make this game even more fun than it already is.
You Are Doing Amazing Sweetie Cross Stitch Kit.
if you enjoy crafting and you love Kris, then get this cross stitch kit inspired by her most famous quote. The set has everything your need, including a needle, thread, and a pattern with color codes.
Skims Cozy Short Robe
You know those heart-to-heart conversations where the Kards sit around eating salads and talking about their lives while wearing lives those fuzzy sweaters? This is what they're wearing most of the time, a Cozy robe from Kim's brand Skims. It is the softest robe in the world and you're gonna want one in every color.... along with the matching pieces.
Kardashian Family T-Shirt
Celebrate your favorite sisters with this classic t-shirt. It's also available in white.
Kardashians Graphic T-shirt
After so many seasons, it's easy to feel like you're part of the Kardashian/Jenner family. If you feel this way, then this t-shirt is the perfect one for you. You deserve to be a part of the fun too!
Kourtney Kardashian Birthday Card
Just because it's your birthday that doesn't mean you should cry (unless you want to). Embrace Kourtney's mantra with this birthday card instead. She says she gets looks better and gets smarter as she ages.
'You're The Kris To My Kim' Wine Label
No one really cares about the name of wine or the label. Why not have fun with your vino and put this "You're The Kris To My Kim" label on your favorite bottle instead? This is an inexpensive, yet super personal, gift idea for your mom, or just in anyone who has always been in your corner.
Rise and Shine Kylie Jenner Travel Mug
Kylie Jenner singing "rise and shine" to her daughter Stormi Webster instantly went viral. Start your mornings with that same energy (and keep it going) when you sip from this travel mug.
ABCDEFG...I Have To Go Unisex Sweatshirt- Keeping Up With The Kardashians Inspired
Kourtney may be the most quotable Kardashian. Instead of continuing a discussion with Scott, Kourtney ended the talk with "ABCDEFG I have to go." Channel Kourtney's unbothered attitude with this sweatshirt, which is also available in black and grey.
Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash
You will have the softest skin in an instant after using the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash. If you don't have it already, you need to give it a try. It has more than 2,900 5-star reviews from Kylie Skin customers and more than 3,000 5-star reviews from Ulta shoppers.
'Kim Your Sister's going to Jail' Zipper Pouch
Many fans would have forgotten Khloe's probation violation if it wasn't for Kris' legendary dig at Kim. While they were in the car to drop off Khloe, Kim was taking selfies when Kris snapped, "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail!" What a memorable moment! And you can get those laughs every day when you use this zipper pouch with the infamous scene on the front. There are three different sizes to choose from, making them perfect for makeup, art supplies, and other small items.
KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Set
The Kardashian family made contouring helped famous back in the day. No wonder Kim perfected the routine with her award-winning Crème Contour & Highlight Set
from KKW Beauty. The set includes two contour shades, a matte highlighter, and a shimmer highlighter.
Kardashians Crying Collage Case & Skin for Samsung Galaxy
Kim's crying face is nothing short of iconic, but there have been memorable tears from all of the family members throughout the years. This phone case has a collage of Kardashian/Jenner tears for various Samsung phones. There are other Keeping Up With the Kardashians phone cases for iPhones and other models at Redbubble.
'Least Exciting To Look At' Kim K Quote Mug
Kim and Kourtney's fight over the family Christmas card logistics was one for the books, especially when Kim declared that Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at." That harsh insult went viral instantly and has been constantly referenced by the family and the fans. This mug celebrates that legendary fight perfectly.
'You Are The Most Interesting to Look at' Mug
Spin Kim's infamous dig into a compliment by sipping out out of this "you are the most interesting to look at" mug.
Kim is My Lawyer Crewneck
Represent our favorite future lawyer with this comfy crewneck sweatshirt from Scott's brand Talentless. It's also available in cream.
818 Tequila Blanco
Kendall Jenner's tequila brand 818 is so new that it's (currently) only available in California. If you're in the Golden State, then you can order the beverage from Drizly. And, hopefully, it's available in other states ASAP.
Good American Good Legs Jean
While we don't have those Kardashian/Jenner genes, we can get jeans from Khloe's size-inclusive brand Good American. This pair is sculpting with extra stretch and a gap-proof waistband.
Kim Kardashian Birthday Card - Crying Face
Birthdays can be a mix of laughter and tears. This birthday card with a classic Kim crying face evokes that perfect combination of humor and emotion, especially for fans of the famous family.
While you're in a Kardashian state of mind, check out our must-have loungewear, bodysuits, bras, panties, and more from Kim's brand Skims.