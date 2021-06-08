Celeb Couples Are Fun, But These Hollywood Friendships Are the Definition of Meant-to-Be

If this past year-plus has taught us anything it's that teachers and nurses aren't paid nearly enough and leggings can absolutely be considered pants. (Sorry, not sorry, pants purists.)
Also, friends are, like, really, really, really important.
Because when forced to lock it down, forgoing birthday parties and boozy brunches and book clubs and any manner of other IRL activity, we all found ways to maintain our bonds digitally. We Zoomed our faces off, made online parties, showers, even weddings a thing and leaned heavily into technology to find ways to be there for our besties even when we couldn't be there.
Which brings us to Kelly Rowland's January delivery experience. When welcoming her second son Noah Jan. 21, she welcomed her whole extended clan into the hospital room with her.
Though only her husband of seven years Tim Weatherspoon was allowed to be on hand, "We had our family join on Zoom," the "Black Magic" singer revealed to People.
Naturally, that included "sisters" Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams. (Also on the invite list: Her mother-in-law and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson.) "They were able to see Noah come into the world," said Kelly, who's also mom to 6-year-old Titan. "It was beautiful."
And like any good aunties, her Destiny's Child bandmates paid a visit to her Los Angeles-area home almost immediately.
"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently," Kelly shared in a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, "and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift."
Though she noted close friendships aren't the norm in the competitive world of music, theirs has managed to keep on survivin'. "It's really a gift because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships... It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years," she explained. "And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood."
Would we jump(in' jumpin') at the chance to join their trio? Duh.
Though theirs isn't the only squad we'd like to claim a spot on. In honor of National Best Friends Day June 8, we've rounded up the other Hollywood friendships we can't help but stan.