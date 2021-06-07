Simone Biles Becomes First Woman to Win 7th All-Around U.S. Gymnastics Title

Watch : Simone Biles & Boyfriend Break Up After 3 Years

Simone Biles is continuing to look unstoppable ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old gymnast claimed her seventh-straight all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas on Sunday, June 6.

In doing so, she remained unbeaten at nationals since 2013 and became the first American woman to win the title seven times, breaking her tie with Clara Schroth Lombady, who competed in the late 1940s and early '50s. Alfred Jochim (1925-30, 1933) is the only other American gymnast to collect seven titles.

During the weekend-long event, Simone compiled a total score of 119.650 and also took the titles in the vault, balance beam and floor, in addition to the all-around.

Suni Lee ended up in second place with 114.950, while Jordan Chiles, who is Simone's training partner, landed in third with 114.450.

All three athletes are seen as increasingly likely to occupy three of the four slots on the U.S. team that will be gunning for its third-consecutive Olympic team gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Olympic Trials for the team take place June 24 to 27.