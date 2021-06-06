BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Here's the Moment Prince Harry Hinted That He Liked the Name "Lili"

When Meghan Markle was pregnant with Archie Harrison in 2019, Prince Harry hinted that he was a fan of the name "Lili." Fast forward to now and the couple gave their daughter the moniker.

Watch: Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Believe it or not, but Prince Harry was a fan of the name "Lili" long before he and Meghan Markle were expecting a baby girl

On Sunday, June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who they welcomed last week.

"On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the couple shared in a joint statement on their Archewell Foundation site. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Of course, the pair chose a name for their little one that held major significance, as they paid homage to both Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a spokesperson for the couple shared. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

However, it appears the name "Lili" was on Prince Harry's radar two years ago.

In January 2019, the former Suits star and her husband attended an event in Birkenhead, England, where they met Rebecca Blundell and her two daughters, Lily and Lottie. Per The Daily Mail, Rebecca noted that Prince Harry asked her how to spell Lily's name.

"Prince Harry came over first and chatted to my two-year-old then spoke to my six-year-old Lily and then as he was walking off, he turned back he asked Lily if she spelled her name with an I or Y," Rebecca told the publication. "I straight away thought that must be a name choice."

At the time, the actress and activist was pregnant with Archie Harrison, who turned 2 years old in May.

"Meghan then came and I asked her if she was excited for the impending arrival," Rebecca recalled, referencing Meghan's pregnancy. "She said she was thrilled and that Harry would be a fantastic father. I replied that she would be a fantastic mother and she looked really touched."

During the pair's tell-all interview with Oprah, they opened up about their growing family.

"To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing," Prince Harry said. "But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

However, when asked if they would continue to expand their family, Meghan noted, "Two is it."

