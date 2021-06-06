Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Helena Bonham Carter & More Stars at the 2021 BAFTAs TV Awards

BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
There was no shortage of fabulous, fierce and fun fashion at the 2021 BAFTAs TV Awards. See the jaw-dropping red carpet moments from the event below!

Ready, set, glam!

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards kicked off on Sunday, June 6 with a fabulous and fun red carpet at London's Television Centre. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony might look slightly different. However, that doesn't mean it's lost its razzle-dazzle factor.

Case in point? Stars made sure to turn heads and drop jaw with their incredibly bold and bright fashion.

For one, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan lit up the room in a vibrant orange Valentino dress that featured a larger-than-life bottom, dramatic puffed sleeves and sheer details. The Netflix star added more pops of color to her ensemble with pink pumps and electrifying blue eyeshadow.

I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel opted for a more risqué route, wearing a daring black design by Maximilian. The hot number not only had a plunging neckline but the back was just as eye-catching, as it featured two massive cut-outs that accentuated the actress' backside.

photos
2021 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the stylish moments at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton actress makes a style statement with her vibrant Valentino dress in a lively orange hue. Her bright blue eyeshadow and pink pumps are a chef's kiss!

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter

Spot on! The legendary star is all smiles on the red carpet, as she wears a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Letitia Wright

The Black Panther star lights up the room with her diamond-embellished Prada dress.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve actress skips the typical ballgown and opts for something more chic: a navy blue jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Aimee Lou Wood

Pretty in pink! The Sex Education star dazzles in a pink floral gown by Miu Miu. The oversized collars and dainty beading add whimsy and charm to the actress' get-up.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Golda Rosheuvel

A dress fit for a queen! The Bridgerton actress steals the show on the red carpet with her over-the-top (in the best way!) Simone Rocha design.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
AJ Odudu

The British television presenter sets the red carpet ablaze with her fabulously feathered gown in a bright crimson color.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Rose Matafeo

Like her moniker, the Baby Done star looks radiant in a white Samantha Pleet dress that features embroidered red roses.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton stuns in a wildly colorful gown by Zimmermann. From the electrifying graphics to the massive bow, this is a look to remember.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Michaela Coel

The I May Destroy You actress drops jaws with her risqué design by Maximilian.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jessica Plummer

Silver siren! The English actress shines bright at the ceremony with her sparkly silver Isabel Marant dress.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Billie Piper

The I Hate Suzie star turns heads on the red carpet in a bright and bold Moschino dress.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lydia West

The It's a Sin star looks effortlessly glam in black-and-white Loewe design.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Bimini Bon Boulash

Green with envy! All eyes are on the British drag queen, who wears a larger-than-life emerald ensemble.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Lawrence Chaney

The RuPauls Drag Race UK winner brings the drama to the 2021 event. "We were inspired by Greek mythology," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram, adding, "Thalia, the muse of comedy."

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Sanjeev Bhaskar

The Unforgotten actor looks dapper in a gray-colored suit at the annual ceremony.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Reece Shearsmith

The English star keeps it traditional with a black-and-white tuxedo.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

