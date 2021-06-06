The Royal Family Sends Heartfelt Message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Birth of Baby Girl

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Sweet Messages From Royal Family

Congrats are in order!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are overjoyed with the arrival of their baby girl, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple shared the exciting news on their Archewell Foundation page, expressing, "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Following the pair's baby news, Buckingham Palace issued a statement congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a statement read on Sunday, June 6.