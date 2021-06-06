Brooke Shields Is a "Proud Mama" as Daughter Wears Her 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom

Watch : Brooke Shields Rocks a Beautiful Floral Gown

Brooke Shields just had a sweet prom moment with her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy.

The teen, who Brooke shares with her husband, film producer Chris Henchy, asked her mom if she could wear the dress the actress wore to the 1998 Golden Globes, in which she was nominated for her starring role in Suddenly Susan. It was her second nomination for the role, and though she lost to Calista Flockhart for Ally McBeal, the dress was no less special to Rowan.

Brooke shared a series of pics of her daughter getting ready to head off to prom in the red strapless number, along with the caption, "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom."

The Blue Lagoon actress concluded the post by calling herself a "proud mama!"