Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors More Than One Year After Split

Riverdale co-stars and exes Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were photographed at a restaurant with friends more than a year after they broke up.

By Corinne Heller Jun 06, 2021 5:23 PMTags
Watch: Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Back Together?!

Are Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton back on?

On Friday, June 4, the co-stars, who broke up in late 2019, were enjoying an outdoor dinner with fellow cast member Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell at the French restaurant La Poubelle Bistro in Los Angeles. Camila, 26, and Charles, 30, were even twinning in bright yellow tops!

At the end of their meal, Charles was photographed with his arm around Camila as they walked away from the restaurant. An eyewitness told E! News they asked the couple for a photo as they were leaving and then took selfies with each of them. The person added, "Then they took more selfies with my friend who was with me. After that, they left alone together."

Camila and Charles were then photographed getting inside the actor's classic car and driving off.

Friday marked the first time the two stars, who play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle on the CW drama, have been photographed in public together since their breakup. However, since their split, they have continued to spend time together along with their co-stars filming Riverdale, and have hung out with the cast members off-set—as seen in pics Lili Reinhart posted on Instagram in early May.

Co-Stars Who Secretly Dated

A source told E! News in December 2019 that Camila and Charles are "taking a break from their relationship, adding that the romance had "escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."

BACKGRID

The actors have not commented on their relationship status or their last split.

Getty Images

In 2020, Camila began dating photographed Grayson Vaughan. However, the two broke up this past February after about a year together.

"There was no drama at all, and they are still friends," another source told E! News at the time. "Their relationship just ran its course."

—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

KJ Apa/Instagram
K.J. Apa

The Riverdale golden boy, known as Archie Andrews, previously kept his lips sealed about his off-screen dating life. However, in early February 2020, the actor confirmed his romance with model Clara Berry. In May 2021, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

Roger / BACKGRID
Cole Sprouse

The 28-year-old actor has moved on from his Riverdale romance. In March 2021, Cole seemingly confirmed he's dating Canadian model and influencer Ari Fournier.

Getty Images
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The Riverdale co-stars dated for more than a year before E! News learned in December 2019 that they had split. However, in June 2021, they were spotted out together with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles.

The actress also dated photographer Grayson Vaughan for about a year until they split in February 2021.

 

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star is engaged! In December 2020, the 28-year-old actor shared the special announcement on Instagram after posting a photo of him and his soon-to-wife.

Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star shares two children with his first wife, Georgina Cates. The former couple called it quits in 2005. Ulrich was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray for three years, but the duo went their separate ways in 2015. The actor sparked engagement rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin, but his rep clarified to E! News in May 2020 they are not engaged. He was most recently linked to Lucy Hale, however, their whirlwind romance came to an end in April 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Bughead was real. The two dated on and off for more than three years until early 2020.

In June of that year, the actress opened up about her sexuality, sharing on Instagram, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan

This newcomer has made her way into fans' hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann. The couple wed in early January 2020 with Morgan announcing she was expecting in July. Kopech has since filed for divorce.

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

After three years together, E! News learned in February 2020 that the actress and boyfriend Travis Mills had called it quits. In the last few months, fans have speculated that she's dating Olympic fencer, Miles Chamley. However, they have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

Instagram
Ashleigh Murray

The actress has kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the CW star shared several sweet snapshots of her and her rumored beau on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos

Relationship goals! The actor has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for more than 25 years (!!), with who he shares three children. Consuelos can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife and family on social media.

