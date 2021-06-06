Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run

Watch : "Gone Girl" Actress Lisa Banes in Critical Condition After Hit & Run

Actress Lisa Banes is in critical condition after being hit by an unidentified person driving a motorized scooter.

According to the New York Police Department, Banes—a prolific stage and screen actress who portrayed Marybeth in David Fincher's Gone Girl—was struck by a person on a scooter near the intersection of West 64th Street and Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan. Per authorities, she was found on the pavement with severe head trauma.

The person on the scooter did not stay on the scene. Banes, 65, was transported to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital and is in critical condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made and local law enforcement is investigating the case. Although authorities didn't disclose the name of the victim, the information they shared aligns with TMZ's reporting, who was first to break the news.

Additionally, Lisa's rep tells E! News that "she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue to visit the Juilliard School (her alma mater) by Lincoln Center when she was hit. She is currently in critical condition with substantial injuries at Mt. Sinai Morningside."

Banes' wife Kathryn Kranhold issued a statement to The New York Post, "We'll know more in the next few days."