Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mom Alma on His 50th Birthday

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shaved Head

Mark Wahlberg is remembering his late mother Alma Wahlberg on his 50th birthday.

The Fighter star took to Instagram on June 5 to share a sweet throwback photo of himself and his mom, who died in April at 78 following a battle with dementia. He captioned the pic, "Miss you."

Mark's followers sent love his way in the comments section. One wrote, "Forever in your heart!" Another added, "She was an original for sure!"

The actor, who is Alma's youngest child of nine, previously shared an Instagram tribute to his mom shortly after her death. "My angel," Mark wrote alongside a photo of a smiling Alma at the time. "Rest in peace."

He also shared a sweet note to his mom in May, during the first Mother's Day the family celebrated without the matriarch. He posted a photo of himself, his wife Rhea Durham and Alma along with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day. What would I be without these two. Miss you mom. love you babe. to all the moms, thank you."