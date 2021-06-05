Tiger King's Jeff Lowe and His Wife Arrested for DUI

Watch : "Tiger King" Star Joe Exotic Drops Memoir Exclusive

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe was arrested in Oklahoma City alongside his wife Lauren Lowe. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Jeff, who just last month had dozens of animals seized from his private zoo, Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, was arrested on the morning of Saturday, June 5 for driving under the influence. Lauren was also arrested for a DUI. In addition to the driving while intoxicated charge, Jeff was also cited with a changing lanes violation.

According to documents sent to E! News, an officer with the Oklahoma City police department pulled Jeff over after their vehicle allegedly jumped a curb while leaving a parking lot. At the time, Lauren hopped out of the driver's side, and switched spots with Jeff, who was in the passenger's seat. The car then drove off, with Jeff driving. The car was then pulled over again, which is when the two were arrested for a DUI.