Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson Is Married

Bella, who is the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, got engaged to Jacob last November after six months of dating. At the time, she announced the news in a sweet Instagram post, which included a pic of them in a photo booth. She wrote, "I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever."

Jacob, 21, also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."

Bella previously clapped back at those who accused her of being too young to walk down the aisle, especially as the two had only been dating for six months before Jacob popped the question.

She told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020, "First off, we've been friends for a long time. I think a lot of people want to say, like, 'Oh my gosh, they've only been dating for six months.' But we have known each other for so long. And since quarantine is like dog years, we've been in quarantine the whole time we've been dating and we're together all the time. I don't know if normally I would have gotten engaged to someone after six months, if we would have just met and started dating, you know?"