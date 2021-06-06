Duck Dynasty's Bella Robertson Is Married

Bella Robertson is officially a married woman.
The Duck Dynasty star, 18, wed her fiancé of less than one year, Jacob Mayo, on Saturday, June, 5, in a ceremony in West Monroe, Louisiana in front of family and friends, many of whom shared photos and videos on social media.
The bride wore a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a cathedral-length veil, as she and Jacob, wearing a dark gray suit and no tie, exchanged vows under a large tent. Bella later changed into a square-neck mermaid-style white gown for the rustic chic reception, which featured plenty of dancing as well as a massive fireworks display.
Before the wedding, Bella posted a photo of herself and Jacob to Instagram, along with the hashtag, "#MARRYMEMAYO." Followers in the reality star's comment section gushed over Bella's special day.
Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Happy wedding day Bella!!!! We love you!!! Gorgeous lady." Her daughter, Natasha Bure, added, "Most stunning bride !!!!!" YouTubers and twins Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight posted from their joint account, "CANT WAIT TO SEE YA MARRIED."
Bella, who is the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, got engaged to Jacob last November after six months of dating. At the time, she announced the news in a sweet Instagram post, which included a pic of them in a photo booth. She wrote, "I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever."
Jacob, 21, also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I'm acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn't let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I'm doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos."
She told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020, "First off, we've been friends for a long time. I think a lot of people want to say, like, 'Oh my gosh, they've only been dating for six months.' But we have known each other for so long. And since quarantine is like dog years, we've been in quarantine the whole time we've been dating and we're together all the time. I don't know if normally I would have gotten engaged to someone after six months, if we would have just met and started dating, you know?"
Bella, who lives in Louisiana, also added that it's more common in the South for people to get married young. "Like, my parents got married at 18, my brother got married at 18, my grandparents married at 18," she explained. "It's very common around here so it didn't really shock me too much about my age."