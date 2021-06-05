Rachel Brosnahan Honors Late Aunt Kate Spade on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death

Watch : Zac Posen Reflects on Kate Spade's Legacy at 2018 Tonys

Three years after the death of Kate Spade, her niece, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

Rachel took to the social media platform to post a candid photo of her aunt, along with the caption, "Missing Katy B today and every day."

Followers shared their condolences in the comments section. One wrote, "Sending love and thinking about the ways in which you keep her light so bright." Another added, "Love you, friend. And her spirit lives on in each of you that she loved so much." A third shared, "I think about her every single day. But she is always with you."

Kate died by suicide in her New York City apartment in 2018. She and Rachel were close: When Rachel won the Golden Globe for her The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel role in January 2018, Kate told Page Six, "I am beside myself! My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won. She deserves this recognition as she's put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud."