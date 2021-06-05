Blake Lee's Favorite Cruel Summer Scene Has Nothing to Do With His Character

Watch : Sarah Drew Promises a Satisfying Ending to "Cruel Summer"

Moved to tears.

That's how Cruel Summer star Blake Lee, who made history alongside husband Ben Lewis by starring in Lifetime's first queer Christmas film, The Christmas Setup, felt watching the gay love story unfold on the Freeform hit. For those unfamiliar with the show, the teen thriller offered up a tender moment in episode three when they had closeted teen couple Vince (Allius Barnes) and Ben (Nathaniel Ashton) share a moment at a secret gay bar.

"The producers showed us the clip where they go to the gay bar and they dance together," Blake told E! News. "And they showed it to us when we were shooting in Texas still and all of us were crying. One, I mean, I think it's so important for queer characters to be on TV, period. But I think to show characters in the '90s, in Texas, in a small town, like, that would've been so hard to be gay."