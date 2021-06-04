Influencer Terah Jones' 5-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Stars We've Lost in 2021

A Salt Lake City-based family is mourning the loss of their little girl.

On Friday, June 4, influencer and blogger Terah Belle Jones broke the news to her Instagram followers that 5-year-old Indy Llew Jones had passed away following a battle with cancer.

"Our beautiful girl is free," she captioned a photo of Indy, who lived with Down syndrome and was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. "She transitioned last night in the blink of an eye, in her mommies arms with daddy right beside her. She opened her big brown eyes and looked directly into mine, as she took her last breath at 11:11. A time of angels & a time for mommy."

Terah went on to describe Indy's final hours, writing that she "ate her favorite soup, sipped her coconut water, had us laughing through tears as she told us all the things she wanted to do that day."

"Indy was in control," Terah continued. "She left in her own special way. It happened fast. It was peaceful. And it was hard. I am so, so proud of her."