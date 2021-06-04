See How Andy Cohen & the Real Housewives Made a Sick Bravo Superfan's Dreams Come True

Bravo fan Bella Pape knows what it means to be brave.
The terminally ill 13-year-old reality TV lover received a personal mini BravoCon birthday party thanks to the help of some very generous Real Housewives stars—and even the biggest Bravo-lebrity, Andy Cohen!
Bella was born with Kabuki Syndrome, a rare multi-system disorder that includes a variety of medical abnormalities. She has endured over 150 surgeries, including open heart surgery and three organ transplants. Bella has spent most of life in long-term care at the Wisconsin Children's Hospital and was previously working with the Make-a-Wish foundation to attend BravoCon in October 2021.
Yet due to Bella's deteriorating state of health, former The Real Housewives of D.C. star Mary Amons spear-headed a campaign to bring BravoCon to Bella. Working with Bella's mother Katie Pape whom Mary has mutual friends with, Mary curated a "Real Housewives Birthday Extravaganza!" for Bella, complete with a costume dance party, designer cake, spa treatments, a custom Bravo board game, visit from Kyle Richards' psychic, private phone call with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton and numerous pre-recorded videos from 27 cast members of the Bravo franchise.
Bravo icon Andy sent a video from his NYC apartment. "Bella! It's your friend Andy Cohen. Happy, happy birthday!" he smiled in the video above. "Thank you for loving the Housewives. We all love you back, and we want to wish you the happiest birthday. Stay strong and I'm sending you a big hug."
The Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon later joked to Bella that she had "quite the season" as a newcomer, but hoped Bella enjoyed her antics. "Honestly all I want to do is make people smile and laugh and want to be a better version of themselves," Tiffany explained. "That's all I want, so I am sending you all my love from Dallas with all my imperfections because that's a part of life."
Co-star Stephanie Hollman wished "sweet girl" Bella a very Happy Birthday. "I hope this birthday is just incredible," she gushed. "I hope you feel the love around you...I hope you're staying strong and keep fighting."
Luann de Lesseps showcased her signature Countess cabaret voice in an adorable tribute. "Hey Bella, as you know, 'Money Can't Buy You Class' but it can buy you a lot to celebrate your Housewives-inspired bash that your mom is having for you," The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. crooned. "Thank you for being a big fan of mine. I love you so much for that...You are a fighter girl, you keep on fighting."
RHOBH fan favorite Garcelle Beauvais also sent her well wishes. "Your name suits you," she told Bella in a video. "I hope you have a huge birthday cake!"
Yet it was another RHOBH star that Bella was most excited to see: Kyle. Bella was even dressed up as the Beverly Hills queen bee for the party!
"Hey Bella, I heard it's your birthday and you're turning 13-years-old, the same age as my daughter Portia," Kyle said. "I hope you have an amazing birthday and so much fun and I'm sending you lots of love. Have the best time."
Other participating Housewives included RHOD's LeeAnne Locken, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham, Cary Deuber, Jennifer Davis and Tiffany Hendra; RHONJ's Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider; RHODC's Mary Schmidt Amons, Lynda Erkiletian and Cat Ommanney; RHONY's Kristen Taekman; RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke; RHOM's Ana Quincoces and Marysol Patton.
Watch the touching video above to see Bella's birthday magic!