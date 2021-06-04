See How Andy Cohen & the Real Housewives Made a Sick Bravo Superfan's Dreams Come True

Watch : Watch Andy Cohen & "Real Housewives" Stars Send Fan Birthday Love

Bravo fan Bella Pape knows what it means to be brave.

The terminally ill 13-year-old reality TV lover received a personal mini BravoCon birthday party thanks to the help of some very generous Real Housewives stars—and even the biggest Bravo-lebrity, Andy Cohen!

Bella was born with Kabuki Syndrome, a rare multi-system disorder that includes a variety of medical abnormalities. She has endured over 150 surgeries, including open heart surgery and three organ transplants. Bella has spent most of life in long-term care at the Wisconsin Children's Hospital and was previously working with the Make-a-Wish foundation to attend BravoCon in October 2021.

Yet due to Bella's deteriorating state of health, former The Real Housewives of D.C. star Mary Amons spear-headed a campaign to bring BravoCon to Bella. Working with Bella's mother Katie Pape whom Mary has mutual friends with, Mary curated a "Real Housewives Birthday Extravaganza!" for Bella, complete with a costume dance party, designer cake, spa treatments, a custom Bravo board game, visit from Kyle Richards' psychic, private phone call with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton and numerous pre-recorded videos from 27 cast members of the Bravo franchise.