Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles While Spending Time With Her Kids Amid Ben Affleck Romance

We can think of a couple reasons why Jennifer Lopez has a lot to smile about these days—but this time, it's her family that's behind the star's ear-to-ear grin.
Although her much-talked about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck is surely a good reason for the star to show off those pearly whites, it looks like spending quality time with her 13-year-old fraternal twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, is what seemingly makes the musician the happiest.
The "On The 6" singer recently shared a series of precious pics on Instagram of her hanging out with her two "coconuts," as she affectionately has nicknamed them. And as a nod to their adorable monikers, she cleverly captioned her social media post with a couple of coconut emojis.
In one snap, the "I'm Real" singer took a selfie with son Max, while in another shot, the star is seen grinning alongside daughter Emme as the two were seemingly gazing at her phone. In the last sweet snap, the twins were captured sitting together in a woven cane chair, while underneath a shared blanket.
The cute family photos are just the latest pics that fans have seen of the 51-year-old actress, with the most recent stemming from her PDA-packed date night with Ben on June 3.
Although J.Lo is currently based in Miami, the two met up for a romantic date night in West Hollywood, California, and the recent sighting has fans buzzing. Their romantic date is the latest cherry on top when it comes to the couple's steamy romance, which was recently reignited 17 years after they first called off their engagement.
"Ben is happy to be a part of her life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together," a source previously told E! News. "They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy."
Judging from the star's happy demeanor, Jennifer might just agree with that statement.