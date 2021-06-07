Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Questions Her Future With Jean-Luc in New Sneak Peek

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Will Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux's relationship work on the mainland?

In this exclusive clip from the June 7 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the yachtie couple questions what's next for them as the end of charter season draws near. While Jean-Luc appears committed to making the relationship work, Dani seems to still have her doubts.

"You've been there for me every step of the way," the deckhand states after planting a kiss on the stewardess. "It means a lot to me."

Dani responds, "I do care about you a lot."

Continuing on with his speech, Jean-Luc reveals that Dani has made the charter season "that much better." In order to be fully candid, Dani tells Jean-Luc exactly how she feels.

"To be a hundred percent honest, you make me feel, like, I'm the most amazing person in the world," she expresses. "But I just don't see how this could actually work. That's what you get when you get with 30-plus year-old women, who have no time to waste."