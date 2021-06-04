Mare of Easttown Fans Just Discovered This Actress Is Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Daughter

What's your Bacon number?
Mare of Easttown fans are shook after learning one of the show's main actors is related to a Hollywood power couple. That's right, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 29-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon, starred in the HBO series as Carrie Layden, going head-to-head with Kate Winslet's character Mare Sheehan throughout the season.
And after watching Sosie's stellar performance, which included many moving scenes as her character fought for custody of her son, fans were shocked to learn about her famous parents. "I'm watching the mare finale!! I just googled Drew's mum because I like her and found out she's Kevin Bacon's daughter irl!" writer Bec Shaw tweeted, also noting her superstar mom Kyra. "The more you know. Anyway."
Comedian Adam Richard replied, "I did not know this! She's great. Standing out in a show with that many great women was a big job." While another fan wrote, "The 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon continue to the next generation of actors..."
Sosie's proud parents have actually been gushing about her performance on the show for weeks, with Kevin even poking fun at his connection to the series. "Hey everybody, I just wanted to say I'm watching that show, what's it called? Mare of Easttown," he told his Instagram followers in late May. "I especially like that actress, what's her name? Sosie-something? I don't remember her last name but it's like Sosie...I don't know, Sosie Hoagie or Sosie Wawa."
"I can't remember her last name but she's good, plays the junkie with the little kid and stuff," he continued, referencing her character Carrie who is the former girlfriend of Mare's late son. "Anyway, that's all, just a good show. I like it."
And Sosie, a former Miss Golden Globe, couldn't help but laugh at her dad's joke, commenting on the post, "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA."
