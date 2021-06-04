Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at Rachel's Fashion by Calling Out This Top She Kept Wearing on Friends

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

Jennifer Aniston's Friends character, Rachel Green, was known as a trendsetter, but it's possible one particular look of hers hasn't quite withstood the test of time.

The 52-year-old The Morning Show star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 3 to share a New Yorker cartoon from the magazine's current issue. In the image, a woman is looking at a sleeveless top with a high neckline and exclaims, "What time of year are you for!"

Jen then posted a selection of four screenshots from four different Friends scenes, all of which show Rachel wearing a different version of that exact style of top. The actress simply captioned it with a shrugging emoji.

During HBO Max's highly anticipated Friends reunion, which premiered May 27, Jennifer revealed there is one item from the show's wardrobe that is still part of her own regular rotation. However, it wasn't an item of Rachel's, despite the fact that the character was known for her fashion-forward look and eventually worked at Ralph Lauren.