Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Details "Nonexistent" Sex Life Amid Chris Larangeira Split Rumor

Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira have some work to do to reignite the heat in their romance.
The fourth season of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned on Thursday, June 3, and the lack of chemistry between the pair, who tied the knot in November 2019, was a key topic of conversation.
At one point during the episode, Angelina referred to the couple's sex life as "dog s--t," per People, and went on to explain to co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese that tension in the marriage has taken away some of their amorous feelings.
"It's like, we'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang—no one wants to bang."
She continued, "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."
The 34-year-old reality TV star went on to tell the camera that she doesn't know what the couple can do to revive the excitement.
"Our sex life is nonexistent at this point, and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship," she noted. "And that's not a good thing."
Rumors of a possible split have surrounded the couple for quite some time. In August 2020, after a fan tweeted about "recent 'break up' stories," Angelina responded by writing, "Fake news."
She's not the only Jersey Shore star who's at the center of split speculation. Franchise alum Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and fiancé Christian Biscardi led fans to question their status after they both recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.