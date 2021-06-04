FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Adorably Match for Disneyland Date

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's fairytale romance continued with a trip to Disneyland on June 3. Continue scrolling for the sweet photo opp, plus more moments from their relationship!

Megan Fox has found her Prince Charming. 

The actress and rocker boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at Disneyland on Thursday, June 3. Dressed in coordinating athleisure wear, Megan and MGK held hands as they enjoyed a day at the Happiest Place on Earth with her parents. 

The 35-year-old mom of three opted for a monochromatic sweat suit with pink accents, while Machine Gun Kelly, 31, went for a royal blue ensemble from Claudette the Brand.

Their looks wouldn't be complete without Mickey Mouse ears, of course! Sparkly donut-shaped ears for the Transformers star and The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired ones were worn by MGK. 

Megan and the "Bloody Valentine" artist's latest looks were quite a departure from the eccentric styles we've seen from the pair as of late. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, MGK's extremely long manicure managed to overshadow Megan's skin tight jumpsuit, and the Billboard Music Awards just days prior delivered a major PDA moment between the two. 

photos
Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

Check out Megan and Machine Gun Kelly at Disneyland, plus a complete timeline of their year-long relationship, in our gallery below! 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports the rocker as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The two are spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates the rocker's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The two head to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the rocker's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Megan's voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

Megan shares first photo with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. The two also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

The couple was spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which stars the actress.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

