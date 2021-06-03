Lil Dicky Sets His Sights on Doja Cat in Star-Studded Dave Season 2 Trailer

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Lil Dicky (a.k.a. David Burd) certainly wants Doja Cat to kiss him more.

On Thursday, June 3, FXX released a new trailer for season two of their comedy Dave. Per the trailer, the new season will pick up where the first season left off, with Dave's career on the rise and his personal life a total mess. However, success is not all it's cracked up to be.

Namely, the first look shows Dave struggling with writer's block and recklessly spending money. "$1,900 last week on sex paraphernalia instead of making an album," Dave's manager Mike (Andrew Santino) declares in the trailer below.

As the series' star defends that he has "to cream," Mike hits back, "Can you cream a little bit less, then?"

Despite this struggle, Dave still has plenty of A-list admirers. Case in point: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are seen fangirling over Dave at Benny Blanco's pool. "Oh my god, Benny," Hailey remarks. "You have to bring this guy around more often."

Expressing a similar sentiment, the KUWTK star and supermodel boasts that she's "obsessed with him."