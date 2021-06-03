See Iris Apatow, Lola Facinelli and More Celebrity Kids Dressed Up for Prom

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Goes to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo

The Class of 2021 is ready to celebrate the end of high school.

This week, Jennie Garth, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann proudly took pictures of their kids as they posed for photos ahead of prom.

The 90210 actress was boastful for more reasons than one, revealing she and her daughter, Lola Ray Facinelli, sewed a black strapless dress on their own. As Jennie recalled on Instagram, "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress' Guys, sewing isn't my thing!!"

Worry not! Jennie said she "pulled it off," adding, "She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!"

Meanwhile, Judd and Leslie's daughter, Iris Apatow, looked like a retro dream in a pink tulle dress and red heels.

Iris and Lola are just two of the numerous celebrity kids heading off to the dance in their stretch limos.