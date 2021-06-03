This Prince Harry Doppelgänger Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Prince Harry, is that you?

Fans had to do a double take after seeing this viral video shared by TikTok user Elizabeth Ganus, a.k.a. @heavenstoberts, on June 2. In the clip, Ganus' child could be seen gazing at a magazine with the Duke of Sussex on the front. But when asked to identify the cover star, the little one didn't name Harry and instead replied, "Daddy!"

After getting one look at the youngster's father, followers could see why. Just like Harry, the proud papa has red hair and a beard. The video accumulated more than 2.2 million views, and some viewers couldn't get over the uncanny resemblance.

"I really thought that was Harry for a few seconds," one commenter wrote. Added another, "He looks like his twin.

Even Ganus had a good laugh, writing, "When your dad is *so hot* right now." Quoting Lorde, the rising social media celeb added, "And we'll never be royals…"