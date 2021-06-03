Anthony Bourdain Says There's "No Happy Ending" in First Documentary Trailer

Watch : Anthony Bourdain Liked Everyone on "Parts Unknown" Show

June 8 will mark three years since Anthony Bourdain took his life in a French hotel.

Since then, family, friends and fans of the chef and travel journalist have struggled to make sense of his suicide at the age of 61. At the time, his mother, Gladys Bourdain, told The New York Times, "He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this."

Now, in the upcoming documentary Roadrunner, his friends and colleagues are reflecting on who the Parts Unknown host really was and the demons he battled over the years.

Won't You Be My Neighbor? director Morgan Neville made the film using new interviews with Bourdain's friends and loved ones, as well as footage Bourdain recorded prior to his passing.

In the trailer, Bourdain tells viewers, "You're probably going to find out about it anyway. So, here's a little preemptive truth telling: There's no happy ending."