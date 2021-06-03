Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Shares a Hilarious First Photo of Daughter

There's no smooth sailing in motherhood.
On Thursday, June 3, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl. And it's safe to say that this update is the most realistic and relatable baby portrait we've ever seen. In the new image shared with her almost 55,000 followers, Dani's little one is seen crying next to a "1 week old today" sign.
"Let me introduce you to baby Soares," the Bravo personality wrote. "This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us."
We weren't the only ones to appreciate the adorably real moment as Dani's Below Deck peers left gush-worthy comments. Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher commented, "Omg. I can't wait to meet her xx." Deckhand Sydney Zaruba said, "She's perfect. I want the cuddles!!!!"
Even Izzy Wouters, who was the Below Deck season eight lead deckhand, penned, "Aww little snuggle bear. Still can't get over her little reflexive smiles. SO CUTE. You're doing sooo well!"
As E! News readers well know, over the weekend, the stewardess confirmed that she had welcomed her first child.
"She is here. She is perfect," she announced at the time. "And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest."
Alongside the announcement, Dani posted a sweet snap of herself holding up her baby's hand. Dani surprised fans of the Below Deck franchise when she shared in April that she was pregnant. Weeks later, the reality TV star revealed she was having a girl.
"I've always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours everyday playing RPG," she wrote on Instagram in May. "When I found out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn't really care about anything else. But now, I'm looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship."
And now the little one is here!
For more of Dani, be sure to catch Below Deck Sailing Yacht when it airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Don't forget, you can catch up on your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)