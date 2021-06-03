FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Diddy and City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Are Sparking Romance Rumors

Diddy and City Girls star Yung Miami were spotted on Instagram holding hands, leading some to speculate that they’re a new couple. Keep scrolling to see the cozy photo!

Does Sean "Diddy" Combs have a new special lady in his life?

That's what some fans speculated after the music icon was spotted on Instagram with rapper Yung Miami. The City Girls artist, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee and is one half of the hip hop duo alongside JT, a.k.a. Jatavia Shakara Johnson, raised eyebrows on June 3, after she posted a series of snaps on Instagram from the Atlanta birthday party for Quality Control's CEO, Pierre "Pee" Thomas. At the celebration, Yung Miami and Diddy look super glam in formal wear—and also super cozy, as they are proudly hold hands while posing on a staircase.

Hours after Yung Miami shared the potential new couple alert, Diddy reposted the photo of the duo to his own Instagram—suggesting that there's something he wants his followers to know.

The comments section was thrilled at the prospect of this potential romantic pairing. One follower wrote, "Are they coupleeee??? Wowwww," along with a series of heart-eye emojis. Another added, "I hope this a thing cause it sure loook goood." A third commented, "Diddy not playing! Damn she bad." 

Celebs at Diddy's 50th Birthday Party

Some had no words for the gorgeous couple and summed up their feelings about the pair with oodles of fire emojis.

Diddy, whose ex and mother of his children Kim Porter died unexpectedly in 2018, was in a long-term relationship with the singer Cassie. Following their 2018 split, he connected with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey in 2019. However, their romance fizzled out after three months. 

 

As for Yung Miami, she recently flirted with Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter. 

 

Now, however, it seems that she's all about Diddy.

