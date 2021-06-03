Police Called to JoJo Siwa's Star-Studded Pride Party for Medical Emergency

Watch : JoJo Siwa "Couldn't Sleep for Days" After Coming Out

Police and paramedics were called to JoJo Siwa's Los Angeles home, where she was hosting a party celebrating Pride Month, after receiving a call about a medical emergency.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told E! News that on the evening of Wednesday, June 2, they responded to a medical call from the house about an approximately 30-year-old man. They added that he was transported to a local hospital. His identity, condition and ailment were not disclosed.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying that police and paramedics responded to a call about a man about 30 years old who possibly overdosed on LSD at JoJo's home, a mansion in the neighborhood of Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News that cops responded to a medical emergency at the Nickelodeon star's house, without elaborating. No arrests were made. E! News has reached out to JoJo's rep for comment.

Earlier in the day, the Dance Moms alum shared on her Instagram Story videos from her party, which featured rainbow-themed decor, a bounce house and a candy buffet, and was attended by several fellow influencers.