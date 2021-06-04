Be a Doll and Read These 13 Spooky Secrets About The Conjuring Universe

9. Most of the rest of The Conjuring 2 was set in the north London borough of Enfield, where Ed and Lorraine take on the case of the haunted Hodgson family and consult a pair of European demon hunters played by Franka Potente and Simon McBurney (both also based on real people who factored into the 2015 British TV series The Enfield Haunting).

"I wish I have some crazy story of somebody flying through the air, but then again we didn't have [somebody to] bless the set on the first one and we did on the second one," Wilson told the Jakarta Post. "But I did get a video. It happened after I left one night, there was a video of giant curtains blowing pretty violently by themselves. There were no door open, no fan, no air conditioning. There was nothing. It was very strange. It's like the wind came out of nowhere and was blowing very violently. That was very unexplained, I just have to say."

And they did, in fact, have a priest come bless the Los Angeles set (where they built a copy of the Hodgson home on the Warner Bros. lot) before they got rolling.

"It's a smart idea because you're not talking about vampires and werewolves, you're talking about human evil," Steve Coulter, who played the priest who summons the Warrens to England, told Yahoo Movies. "Why not err on the side of caution?"

Especially since the case of the Enfield poltergeist at 284 Green Street, where single mom Peggy Hodgson and two of her four children—as well as various psychics, neighbors and others—claimed to have witnessed all sorts of phenomena between 1977 and 1979, was the most famous alleged haunting in the U.K. When the production finally moved to Enfield, however, they did not shoot in the actual house.

"I'm sure the last thing those people want to do is relive anything that went on there," Wilson told the Jakarta Post, "but we shot at a place that looks identical and it was literally just a few blocks away."