Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How She Feels About a Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Wants an Apology From Kyle Richards

Will Lisa Vanderpump ever pick back up her diamond?

On the June 3 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the Overserved host revealed where she stands regarding a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As E! News readers well know, Vanderpump departed the hit docuseries after season nine and a fallout with castmate Kyle Richards.

While the series has moved forward with fabulous new additions, like Crystal Kung Minkoff, many still hope for Vanderpump's return to the franchise. However, during an exclusive chat with Lilliana Vazquez this morning, the Vanderpump Rules star didn't seem too keen about rejoining RHOBH.

"I don't know," Vanderpump commented. "I've got so much. I've got four shows going on."

It probably doesn't help that Vanderpump has yet to rekindle her friendship with Richards. On where they stand today, the restaurateur turned reality TV queen teased she only wants one thing from Richards.