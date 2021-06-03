Helen Mirren Shares Hilarious Story About Filming F9 Car Scene With Vin Diesel

Watch : Helen Mirren Is a Total BADASS in "Fast & Furious 9"

Helen Mirren is a Dame action star.

The legendary Academy Award winner exclusively dished on reprising her badass role of Queenie in the Fast & Furious franchise with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester.

Even her husband Taylor Hackford was shocked that Mirren took on F9, premiering June 25. "He did a double take, 'say what? Are you serious?'" Mirren laughed during the June 3 interview. "I'm so excited, it's fantastic."

F9 also marks the first time Mirren gets to be behind the wheel of a Fast & Furious car. "I got to drive, finally," Mirren quipped. "I've done two movies, 'Oh Fast & Furious, here comes the script. Oh I'm in jail. I won't be driving. I can't be driving in jail.' And then this one arrived and yes, here I am in the getaway car, great, with Vin [Diesel]. Fabulous!"

Yet driving so fast and so furious came with its own set of difficulties—including just fitting into the luxury vehicle! "Both Vin and I had great difficulty getting in, and then even more difficulty trying to get out, especially Vin because he's really big," Mirren smiled. "It was very funny."