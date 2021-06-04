Mario Lopez's Father's Day Gift Guide Supports Small Businesses on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Some dads are tough to shop for. Instead of scratching your head to think of Father's Day gift ideas yourself, just turn to Mario Lopez for some inspiration. He put together a gift guide via Amazon Launchpad, which is a platform that is devoted to helping new brands, entrepreneurs, and startups share their products.
The TV host shared, "I love spending time with my family on Father's Day and while this year may be different, Amazon Launchpad has unique gifts that support small business owners and can be sent to loved ones, even if you're far away." Don't stress over gift giving. Just keep on scrolling and go with some of Mario's Amazon suggestions below.
Neck & Shoulder Massager with Heat
Get a shiatsu massage whenever you want with this device that's ideal for your neck, back, and shoulders. It has multi-directional nodes and 3 different speeds. There's even a heated feature for additional comfort and relief.
Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot with Nylon Brushes
Throw out that old wire grill brush and scraper and leave the elbow grease behind. The Grillbot is an innovative, motorized grill cleaner that scrapes off burnt-on residue without any work from you. This can be placed on the grill grate whether it is hot or cold. Just set the timer with a push of a button. It comes in red and black.
Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Stainless Steel Beer Can and Bottle Cooler
This insulated cooler can be adapted to keep your canned and bottled drinks nice and cold for hours on end. The top even has a built-in bottle opener, so you will truly have everything you need to enjoy your favorite drink. This one got 6,700+ 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers.
Hydaway Collapsible Drink Tumbler Portable, Insulated, Hot & Cold Drink Cup for Coffee, Tea, Smoothies, Beer, Cocktails
This product is compact, transforming from a sturdy 16 ounces of your favorite drink to one inch of lightweight, easy-to-stash item in seconds. It's insulated to keep your frozen drinks cool and your coffee nice and warm and there are multiple color options to choose from.
Elijah's Xtreme Regret Hot Sauce - Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion
Add some kick to your meal with Elijah's Xtreme Regret Hot Sauce. It's made from Trinidad Scorpion Peppers, which are the world's hottest peppers, Carolina Reaper Peppers, and garlic. Despite the name, you won't actually "regret" buying this one. Just make sure you have a glass of water (or two) on hand.
iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Listen to your favorite music playlist or a podcast while you shower. This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, even if it's fully immersed in water, so you have nothing to worry about... other than deciding which songs you want to listen to while you condition your hair.
StowCo Small Portable Cooler Bag
This cooler bag is engineered to keep drinks cold for 5 hours and it keeps bottles snug to keep them from clanking or breaking. This is great for hiking, golf, the beach, and picnics, holding 3 wine bottles, 10 beer cans, or 6 beer bottles. It even looks like a laptop case, but no one will know that you're really just toting around fun drinks instead.
Ballast Beach Pillow– Inflatable Beach Pillow, Camping Pillow, Pool Pillow
Maximize the comfort of your beach day with an inflatable pillow. It's soft, water-resistant, and oh-so-comfortable. Amazon has these in bright blue, light blue, and a red one with a sloth print.
Wireless Charger Rubberized Wood Charging Pad by Reveal Shop
Ditch the messy charging cords and use this chic charging pad to wirelessly charge your phone. It's compatible with Apple and Samsung devices. It's available in a wood design and a cork motif.
WODFitters Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
This massage gun helps relieve sore muscles. The massage gun has 4 speed settings and 4 head attachments for a myofascial release, joint pain relief, and sore muscle recovery. It is USB-C rechargeable and comes with a carrying case.
LUENX Rectangular Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
These aviator sunglasses are polarized and come in multiple shades (pun intended). Choose from black, green, blue, and amber options.
Bindle Bottle 24oz Black Stainless Steel Double Walled & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Storage/Stash Compartment
This water bottle landed a spot on Oprah Winfrey's iconic Favorite Things list in 2018. It keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. It even has a hidden (and spacious) compartment to store your credit card, cash, keys, or other small essentials. There are 8 colors and prints to choose from.
TrosssMolly Portable Abdominal Wheel
This ab wheel rotates 90 degrees to help blast fat, sculpt your body, and train your muscles.
Rollga Foam Roller: Deep Tissue Massage and Trigger Point Release Muscle Roller
This foam roller received accolades from Runners World in 2018. It helps stimulate blood flow and improve muscle mobility and flexibility. It has the ideal shape to target muscles while avoiding bones and tendons.
If you're shopping for a dad who loves Star Wars, check out these Father's Day gift suggestions.