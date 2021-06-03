Here’s What's Coming to Disney+ This Summer

Helloooooo summer!
Mrs. Doubtfire, starring fan-favorite late actor Robin Williams, is coming to Disney+ this season, as is another early '90s childhood staple, The Sandlot.
Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will grace your screen again in the anticipated Marvel spinoff series Loki. Chaos has never looked so good.
And speaking of Marvel, Black Widow is almost here. The long-awaited Scarlett Johansson-led prequel film will be made available to rent on Disney+ come July for $30. The same goes for the new movie Jungle Cruise, inspired by the popular Disney Parks ride, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
Plus, starting June 4, the Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, featuring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, will stream for free.
Check out a full list of titles coming to Disney+ this summer:
June 4
Raya and the Last Dragon
Us Again (short film)
June 9
Loki series premiere
June 11
Zenimation season 2 premiere
The Pacifier
June 18
Luca (Disney-Pixar film)
June 25
The Mysterious Benedict Society series premiere
Wolfgang (Wolfgang Puck documentary)
Adventures in Babysitting
July 2
Monsters at Work series premiere
The Sandlot
July 9
Black Widow (premier access)
MIRACULOUS WORLD: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Flicka
July 16
Turner & Hooch series premiere
We Bought a Zoo
July 23
Stuntman
Playing With Sharks
Chip ‘n' Dale: Park Life
Ice Age: The Meltdown
July 30
Jungle Cruise (Premier access)
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Short Circuit season 2 premiere
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Batch 2 premiere
Garfield
August 6
Mrs. Doubtfire
August 13
Aquamarine
August 20
Growing Up Animal series premiere
Eragorn
September 3
Tomorrowland
X-Men: Dark Phoenix