See Andy Cohen and "Daddy" Anderson Cooper Celebrate Twin Birthdays at Surprise Party

Celebrate good times, come on!

BFFs Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper don't just share initials—they (almost) share a birthday! Cohen, the host of E!'s For Real, was born on June 2, while the CNN anchor has his bday on June 3.

The "twins" celebrated their respective big days with a join surprise party last night on June 2, hosted by none other than Cohen's iconic West Village neighbors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. We're assuming our invites just got lost in the mail.

Cooper looks bashful in an adorable Instagram video posted by Cohen with Kool & The Gang's "Celebration" playing in the background, while Cohen cheers on the matching b-day cakes—gifted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos—as SJP snaps photos. The besties laugh and embrace before blowing out their birthday candles together.

"Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE!" Cohen captioned the sweet clip. "Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy. Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson. (Thanks to the Consuelos' for the cakes; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the surprise party!)."