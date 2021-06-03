Ally Brooke Recalls Feeling “Destroyed” After DWTS Controversy Involving James Van Der Beek

Watch : Ally Brooke Answers Burning Fan Questions

The hardest thing Ally Brooke had to deal with on Dancing With the Stars had nothing to do with learning the Paso Doble or mastering the waltz.



The Fifth Harmony singer sat down with her former DWTS partner Sasha Farber for the June 2 episode of her YouTube series, The Ally Brooke Show. And the two, who competed together as partners on the hit show in 2019, spoke about their experience hitting a snag once she and Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek (whose dancing partner was Sasha's wife, Emma Slater) faced off in the bottom two during the semifinals.



"He nearly didn't dance the semifinals due to a family issue," Sasha recalled. "It was just hard. It was hard to process because it was us in the bottom two and we made it and they didn't. I remember at one point you [Ally] were like, ‘No, no, no, I want to give my position away to James.' And I was like standing there. My wife is crying, James was crying, you're crying. I was crying… You know, it's crazy. This is just a TV show, it's just a dance show, but people build such strong bonds."