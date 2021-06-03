Liam Payne Teases Possible One Direction Reunion After "Lovely" Phone Call With Harry Styles

Watch : One Direction Dads: From Zaddy to Daddy

Is it possible that all four members, including Liam Payne and Harry Styles, will head back in One Direction and pick right back up where they left off?



Well, you may want to brush up on your poster-making skills because according to Liam's recent Instagram Live, that idea might not be so farfetched for the future.



The "For You" singer recently went live on the social media site to answer fan's questions (per a video posted by Capital FM) and, naturally, was asked if he's in touch with Harry. "Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely," Liam shared. "He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like."



If you find yourself already getting teary-eyed hearing about the group's friendship, just wait—there's more.

"I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually," Liam continued. "And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great."