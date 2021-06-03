Paul Rudd Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Wearing Pink Suit to Avengers Campus Event

Social media can't get enough of Paul Rudd.
The Ant-Man star became a trending topic on Twitter after his appearance at the Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, June 2. For the event, which took place at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort, Rudd wore a stylish pink suit that sent fans into a frenzy.
"PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE," one fan tweeted, while another gushed, "paul rudd looking amazing in a pink suit is something i didn't know i needed until i saw him."
A third social media user even noted, "watching the avengers campus grand opening stream for Paul Rudd's pink suit and Paul Rudd's pink suit only." And one fan also asked, "CAN WE JUST TAKE A MOMENT TO APPRECIATE PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT."
Rudd, who attended the opening of the new land alongside fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, took the stage in Southern California to share his excitement over the Avengers Campus.
"Hi! Wow, this is great. It's so great to see everybody, it's phenomenal to be here in person," he told the socially distanced crowd as well as the livestream viewers at home. "I loved being in Hong Kong in 2019 to open the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle, but this is a whole new ball of wax."
"This is a campus," he said of the new theme park land, which opens on June 4. "This is an entire campus. The Avengers Campus."
Prior to Rudd's appearance on Wednesday, the 52-year-old actor was making headlines for a totally different reason: the Friends reunion. After the HBO Max special premiered in late May, fans couldn't help but notice Rudd, who portrayed Phoebe's husband Mike on the beloved series, was missing from the reunion.
As for why Rudd, as well as other former Friends stars were MIA, director Ben Winston offered some insight. "Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," he told The Wrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."