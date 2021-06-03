Paul Rudd Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Wearing Pink Suit to Avengers Campus Event

Watch : Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the "Friends" Reunion?

Social media can't get enough of Paul Rudd.

The Ant-Man star became a trending topic on Twitter after his appearance at the Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, June 2. For the event, which took place at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort, Rudd wore a stylish pink suit that sent fans into a frenzy.

"PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE," one fan tweeted, while another gushed, "paul rudd looking amazing in a pink suit is something i didn't know i needed until i saw him."

A third social media user even noted, "watching the avengers campus grand opening stream for Paul Rudd's pink suit and Paul Rudd's pink suit only." And one fan also asked, "CAN WE JUST TAKE A MOMENT TO APPRECIATE PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT."

Rudd, who attended the opening of the new land alongside fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, took the stage in Southern California to share his excitement over the Avengers Campus.