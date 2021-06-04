Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale Finally Catches Up to 2021

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy": Newlywed Game

We can all breathe a sigh of relief: Grey's Anatomy made it to present day.

After months of living firmly in the middle of 2020, the Grey's finale did some graceful time jumping to get to April 2021. All the doctors are vaccinated, people are married, people are engaged, and life, for the most part, is good.

While Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston's (Anthony Hill) initial rushed wedding was halted by his grandma and her dad, it was only to make sure they had the wedding they deserved, with all their family members present. That, it turns out, was the April 2021 even that the whole finale was leading up to. That wedding ended up going perfectly, though Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Teddy (Kim Raver) had to duck out early when lungs became available for a long-suffering COVID patient, whose case the finale followed over the course of eight months.

Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd), meanwhile, are engaged, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) has put together a beautiful little life for herself. She worked hard to win custody of baby Luna and sold her shares of the hospital to Tom (Greg Germann). She then bought Jackson's (Jesse Williams) condo, and moved herself and her new baby into it. She also might have an unfortunate new roommate.