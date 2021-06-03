FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 24th Birthday With Sweet Family Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn't be prouder of eldest child Michael as he turned 24 on June 2. See the adorable pics they posted for this occasion.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are quite the proud parents on son Michael's special day. 

The stars took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 2 to post tributes for their eldest child's 24th birthday. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18. 

Mark shared a carousel of family photos featuring Michael from over the years, which can be seen below. The 50-year-old Riverdale star captioned it, "Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!"

Meanwhile, Kelly posted a video featuring an array of shots showing Michael and his friends and family members, all set to Muddy Waters' blues standard "Mannish Boy." A screenshot from the footage, showing a pic of Mark holding baby Michael, alongside an image of Kelly with their son as a young boy, is also below.

"24 years ago at 7:17pm," the 50-year-old Live! with Kelly and Ryan host wrote. "you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family! We love you bigger than big! @michael.consuelos."

This has been an exciting time for the family for a variety of reasons. Last month, Joaquin attended his high school prom, and he got to borrow a tux from his famous father.

Kelly and Mark discussed the big event on TV, and she explained why the outfit didn't quite seem to be a perfect fit. 

"Borrowed his dad's tux and shoes," Kelly shared on Live! at the time. She teased her husband by adding, "Both, we will say, tight—too small, a little bit?"

