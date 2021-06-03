These $9 Satin Pillowcases Have 126,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Our favorite Amazon purchase of the year? This set of satin pillowcases!
You've probably heard about the incredible benefits of satin or silk pillowcases, but in case you're unfamiliar, here's the 411. Sleeping with satin pillowcases compared to cotton pillowcases can help reduce hair frizz and breakage, in addition to protecting skin from facial sleep lines that have the potential to become deep wrinkles. And satin pillowcases and sheets are known for absorbing less moisture, which can help reduce the spreading of bacteria that causes breakouts. In our experience, we've noticed our skin is less irritated in the morning thanks to the smooth texture of these pillowcases.
But as always, don't take our word for it; check out one of the 126,000+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases- Pack of 2
Available in 24 colors, you're sure to find the perfect hue of these insanely soft pillowcases to compliment your bedroom's aesthetic. These pillowcases also have an envelope closure end to prevent your pillows escaping from the pillowcase at night.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I shower and style my hair at night and after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning. I'm not exaggerating, hair looked the exact same in morning as it did after I styled it the night before. So, if this material is that nurturing to my hair I can only imagine how my face is loving it. I'm hooked and will be buying more colors."
"My silk pillowcase gets rough and crunchy but these always stay buttery soft and offer the same benefits as silk. My skin and hair love them. Must buy, and don't splurge on silk when you have these. Excellent quality, too. I've washed mine many many times and they're still in perfect condition."
"Zero knots when I wake now. I also don't get those cheek and face wrinkles that last 3 hrs after I wake up. My skincare routine is not rubbed off or absorbed like when I was using my old cotton pillowcases."
"These pillow cases are beautiful! They are well made, soft and slippery (as satin should be) and having fold closures instead of zippers was not a problem at all- none of my pillows have come out of their cases. They are easily the same or better quality than the higher priced pillow cases."
