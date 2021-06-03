Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Prove They're Still Going Strong With Matching Tattoos

Sam, 54, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, are reaffirming their love for each other.
The famous couple recruited celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo for their latest ink. Doctor Woo shared an image of Sam's new collarbone tattoo that reads "Aaron," while Aaron showed off a previous tattoo that is now fully healed.
"Captured a healed hummingbird on Aaron and added some love for Sam," the artist captioned the two photos, which can be seen here.
In 2017, Aaron had Sam's name written above his heart in honor of her 50th birthday. On his since-deleted Instagram, the Kick-Ass actor unveiled the tattoo, writing, "always in my [heart]."
The actor and director have dated for nearly 12 years, having met on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy.
At the time, Aaron was 18 and 42-year-old Sam was in the process of divorcing her ex-husband, Jay Jopling, with whom she shares two daughters.
Though there was a big age difference, the two said they didn't notice, as their chemistry was undeniable. As Aaron previously told The Telegraph, "I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person."
After wrapping up production on Nowhere Boy, the pair started dating and quickly became pregnant with their first child together. They subsequently became engaged, which they announced at the film's premiere in the fall of 2009.
"I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child," Aaron told The Telegraph of their whirlwind romance.
The following year they welcomed daughter Wylda Rae, while their youngest, Romy Hero, was born in January 2012.
Their two kids, as well as Sam's children from her previous marriage, were in attendance at their July 2012 nuptials. At the time, the couple revealed they were combining their last names.
"I just don't see why women need to take the man's name," Aaron explained to the London Evening Standard in 2012. "I wanted to be a part of her just as much as she wanted to be part of me."
The Anna Karenina actor was insistent that his name change be reflected on all movie posters and credits from that point on, telling The Guardian in 2015, "It was so important to me."
But Sam separately told The Guardian that Aaron isn't as career-driven as she is, revealing he prefers to be a stay-at-home dad.
"The great thing about Aaron is that he's happy not working and being at home with the kids while I work," the director added. "We're actually fighting over it. He's like, 'No no, I like being an at-home dad, doing the cooking and the school runs.'"
In fact, he told Mr. Porter he feels "more fulfillment from being a father than I do from being an actor," adding, "I'm still constantly wanting to give it up."
As for the age gap, neither seem too concerned about outsiders' perceptions of them. Sam explained her philosophy to The Sunday Times, saying, "When you're solid with someone in your own love, you don't think about it."