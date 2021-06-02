Erika Jayne's Divorce and Legal Drama Are Getting a Juicy TV Special

A Pretty Mess indeed.
Fans will get a deeper look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's ongoing legal drama amidst her divorce from high-profile Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi. The reality TV couple will be at the center of ABC News Originals documentary The Housewife and the Hustler premiering June 14 on Hulu. Just call it Desperate Housewives IRL.
Jayne announced her divorce from Girardi after 21 years of marriage in Nov. 2020. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the Broadway actress told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."
Jayne sought spousal support during their divorce proceedings, but soon both Erika and Tom were sued for embezzlement and fraud. The lawsuit claimed Jayne and Girardi's divorce filing was "simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK." Girardi is also facing a civil suit over allegations his firm embezzled money from plane crash victims' families.
In March 2021, the State Bar of California filed additional charges against Girardi with formal accusations of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi was placed in a temporary conservatorship due to a dementia diagnosis earlier this year.
At the time of the filing, E! News reached out to Jayne and Girardi's teams for comment but did not hear back.
From frozen assets to rumors of infidelity, The Housewife and the Hustler aims to unravel all the juicy details that unfolded during the reality TV couple's separation.
"The biggest question is: Did she know?" comedian and RHOBH Bravo super-fan Heather McDonald says in the teaser trailer.
Jayne has denied any knowledge of Girardi's supposed illegal activity in RHOBH season 11. "No one knows the answer, but him," Jayne claimed of estranged husband Girardi in a Bravo clip.
The Housewife and the Hustler premieres June 14 on Hulu.
