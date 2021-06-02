Hailey Bieber Responds to Judgmental Comments About Her Faith

Hailey hasn't been shy about crediting the couple's shared faith as a reason for their relationship remaining strong, and even explained that after being in church together, they were able to get back together after breaking up for a brief period when she was 19. In a February 2020 interview with Elle, she told the magazine, "We ended up being at this church conference together in Miami, and it was the first time we'd seen each other in a while."



"I remember we were hanging out and I was like, ‘Listen, I'm really, really happy for us to be friends again. I want us to always be cool and be friends,'" she recalled. "He was like, ‘Yeah, here's the thing: We're not going to be friends.' And I was like, ‘Oh. Is that so?'"