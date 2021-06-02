FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding May Not Happen This Fall

By Alyssa Ray Jun 02, 2021 6:37 PMTags
Watch: Nikki & Brie Bella Talk Baby Boys, Wedding Plans & More

A lot all at once.

On the June 2 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Nikki Bella gave an update on her current wedding plans. As E! News readers well know, during a December episode of The Bellas Podcast, the Total Bellas star shared that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev were hoping to tie the knot sometime this fall.

However, as the retired WWE superstar revealed to co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Lilliana Vazquez, they've yet to book a venue. Although Nikki said they "would love to" get married in the fall, their house project has required more attention than planned.

"We actually talked about this the other night," the mother of one explained this morning. "We were sitting on the couch and I'm like, 'Should we just do it? Do we just book it?' It's crazy because, right now, we just got the permits for a new house. So, I mean, we're completely redoing our house inside and out."

As she continued, Nikki shared that she got "a little overwhelmed" while thinking about wedding planning. Regardless, a fall 2021 wedding isn't entirely off the table.

"It seems like we're all gonna be in the clear," she noted regarding the coronavirus pandemic. "So, we'll all definitely be able to party hard all together. So, I don't know. We haven't booked a place yet."

According to Nikki, she has called a few places with availability. She added, "Yeah, we'll see."

Even though Nikki and Artem are considering getting married in Napa Valley, where they live now, sister Brie Bella has another wedding locale in mind.

Brie, who joined Nikki for the interview, commented, "I sent her a Pinterest board the other day. I'm like, ‘Why don't you guys get married in Lake Como? 'Cause, I'm really wanting to go there.'"

Although, Nikki made it clear that she vetoed that idea.

For all of this and more, including details on their new collection with Colugo, watch the exclusive interview above.

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

