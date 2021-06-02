Bachelorette Katie Thurston Defends Those Steamy Promo Makeout Sessions

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

Katie Thurston is happy to kiss and tell.

The new lead of The Bachelorette certainly smooches a lot of men in the promos for the show's upcoming season, which is set to premiere on June 7. However, she won't apologize for getting physical with many of the guys vying for her heart.

"Time is short," she told People in a new interview. "And you can't be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I've got to use my time wisely!"

While we've only seen teasers for the early part of Katie's Bachelorette journey, the bank manager—who previously competed on Matt James' season of The Bachelor—is also open to hooking up in the Fantasy Suite. (Whether she'll declare she had sex in a windmill, à la Hannah Brown, remains to be seen.)

"I have sex! It's an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection," Katie told the magazine. "But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations."