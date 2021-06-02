Even the Jersey Shore Cast Was Surprised by Snooki's Family Vacation Return

Watch : "Jersey Shore" Stars Trade In Their Wife Beaters for Winter Coats

Gang's all here!

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gushed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez today about co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's return to the legendary MTV reality franchise. In an exclusive clip from the June 2 interview, Lilliana asks the stars to dish on what it was like filming again with Snooki following her dramatic 2019 "retirement" announcement.

"She came in like she never left," Angelina Pivarnick laughed.

The season four teaser trailer even shows Snooki popping out of a cake to surprise her roommates—and it truly was an unexpected shock to the cast who were filming in the snow-filled Poconos.

"She didn't even tell us that she was coming back!" fellow meatball Deena Nicole Cortese revealed. "We were completely, completely surprised."

Snooki's long-time BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed that the whole group was "crying like little babies" when they first saw Snooki. "It just finally felt complete again," JWoww admitted.