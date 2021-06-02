Go Inside Halsey's Intimate Baby Shower

Halsey is celebrating the upcoming arrival of their first child in a wild way.

On June 1, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to share a series of snapshots from their baby shower. The theme of the event appeared to be based on the 1963 children's book Where the Wild Things Are. Halsey posted a picture of the book along with several Polaroid prints from the gathering. In addition, guests posed for photos using props from the story.

The party was held outside among the palm trees and attendees decorated bibs for Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin's little one.

Halsey announced their pregnancy in January by posting a series of photos of their baby bump and writing, "Surprise." And it looks like the parents-to-be, who sparked romance rumors in January, can't wait to meet their new family member.

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," Alev wrote in the comments section of Halsey's pregnancy announcement post, to which the "Without You" star replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."