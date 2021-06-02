Kylie Jenner's New "Bath Time" Photo of Stormi Webster Is Too Cute for Words

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Water Balloon Fight With Stormi

Splish splash, Stormi Webster is taking a bath!

Kylie Jenner's adorable three-year-old daughter is showing off her curls in a cute new Instagram snapshot. "Bath time," Kylie captioned a precious pic on June 2. Stormi shows off her pursed lip smile as she gazes into the camera from the tub. Too cute!

The sneak peek into Kylie and Stormi's bathing routine comes only a few days after their fun-filled Memorial Day weekend family trip with Travis Scott to his Houston, Texas hometown. Stormi even had a water balloon fight with her parents! "Love this little baby," loving mom Kylie captioned her Instagram Stories on May 31.

Even though Kylie and Travis split in 2019, a source previously told E! News that the duo have a "great co-parenting relationship" today. Travis also shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to Kylie on May 9. "Of all the special things in life / The big ones and small / A mamas love and rage and tenderness / Is the most special of them all," Travis wrote on Instagram with two pics of Kylie kissing Stormi and posing in matching bikinis.